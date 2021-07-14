After the One-Day International (ODI) series, England and Pakistan square of in game’s shortest format. The T20I series will feature three matches as well just like the ODIs. England won the ODI series and now Pakistan will have their eyes set on the three-game T20I series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs ENG T20I series 2021 full schedule and time table the scroll down. Babar Azam Becomes First Pakistan Captain to Score a 150 in ODIs, Achieves Feat During ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI 2021.

The first T20I will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham followed by second match at Headingley, Leeds and the third and final match of the series at Emirates Old Trafford. England are ranked number one in T20Is while Pakistan come into the series ranked number four. Cricket World is Talking About THIS Matt Parkinson’s Delivery to Imam-ul-Haq During ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI, Watch Video Here.

Pakistan vs England T20I Series 2021

Match Date and Time (IST) Venue 1st T20I July 16, 11:00 PM Trent Bridge 2nd T20I July 18, 07:00 PM Headingley 3rd T20I July 20, 11:00 PM Old Trafford

Pakistan’s England tour will end after the T20I series. The Green Shirts will then travel to Caribbean for five T20Is and two Test matches. England, on there other hand, will host India for a five-match Test series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2021 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).