Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins was stunned after listening to the cheering of the packed Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium for MS Dhoni when he came out to bat in the 20th over of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) inning on Friday. However, Dhoni scored just one run off two deliveries but it was a moment of delight for the spectators who came out to watch him bat. Abhishek Sharma Thanks His Father, Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara After Winning Player of the Match Award In SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Match.

“The crowd was crazy tonight. When MS walked out, it was as loud as I've ever heard, but yes we love playing here and we made it two from two." Cummins said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

Cummins was instrumental in SRH's six-wickets win against CSK as he claimed the prize wicket of Shivam Dube, who scored 45 off 24 deliveries. It was also the 50th IPL wicket for Cummins.

"Different soil slowed up as the game went on. Stil a fantastic game. We have got plenty of fast bowlers. Shivam was hitting the spinners. So we took a chance with the fast bowlers bowling cutters,” said Pat Cummins in the post-match presentation. MS Dhoni In Hyderabad: Fans Takeover Stadium With Chants, Players React As CSK Star Features Against SRH in IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video).

Cummins also praised Abhishek Sharma’s blistering knock of 37 runs in 12 deliveries and said he would never want to bowl him.

“I would not be wanting to be bowling to Abhishek Sharma. The crowd was crazy tonight, especially when MS walked out. We love playing here, at home conditions.”

