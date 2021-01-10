Pakistan Super League 2021 is set to kick off from February 20 onwards and ahead of the new season, teams are trying to build a team worthy of winning the competition during the PSL 2021 Draft. The draw has already seen some big-name T20 players such as Chris Gayle and Rashid Khan being picked up by the teams. This will be the second consecutive season of PSL to be held in Pakistan after early editions were played in the UAE. PSL 2021 Draft: Date, Time, Live Streaming Online, Players List and Everything You Need To Know Ahead of Draw.

Hasan Ali was the very first player picked at the PSL 2021 as the all-rounder joined Islamabad United, as the two-time champions had the first pick at the draft after a draw. Chris Lynn, who played for Lahore Qalandars in the previous seasons was selected by Multan Sultans. Meanwhile, Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan will be joining the Lahore Qalandars squad for the upcoming season.

Hasan Ali

Chris Lynn

Rashid Khan

South African David Miller was one of the major picks at the draft as Peshawar Zalmi selected the power hitter for their team. West Indian Chris Gayle has joined Quetta Gladiators, who have also added Englishman Tom Banton to their squad. Afghanistan duo Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be playing for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi respectively.

Chris Gayle

Mohammad Nabi

Having paved the way for Afghanistan with his ultimate all-rounder presence, @MohammadNabi007 is about to add more zest to the #HBLPSL6 as a part of @KarachiKingsARY team #HBLPSLDraft pic.twitter.com/4CyChhUR3f — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 10, 2021

Dan Christian

Karachi Kings are the defending champions as they defeated Lahore Qalandars last season to win their maiden PSL title. The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to start on February 20 and will be played till March 22 with stadiums in Lahore and Karachi hosting all the games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).