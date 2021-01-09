The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin on February 20 and will be played until late March. Before the latest season begins, six participating teams will complete their squad through a draft which is scheduled to take place on January 10, 2021, in Lahore. Meanwhile, here is everything you need to know ahead of the PSL 2021 Draft. PSL 2020 Final: Karachi Kings Beat Lahore Qalandars By Five Wickets To Lift Maiden Title.

This will be the second season of the T20 competition which will be held entirely in Pakistan after the initial seasons taking place in the UAE. Two-time champions Islamabad United would have the first pick in the draft, this was decided by a random draw. They will be followed by Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

When is PSL 2021 Draft? Know Date, Time Venue

The PSL 2021 Draft will be held on January 10, 2021. The draw will take place in Lahore and is scheduled to start around 04:30 pm Pakistan Time and 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch PSL 2021 Live Streaming Online and Get Live Telecast Details?

The PSL 2021 draft will be shown live on the Geo Super channel in Pakistan as they are also the broadcasters of the competition. Fans can watch the live streaming of the PSL 2021 draft on Geo.tv, the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Super League and BSports.

What is PSL 2021 Draft Pick Order?

How Does PSL 2021 Draft Works?

The draft will contain 16 regular rounds along with two supplementary rounds. The first three rounds will be platinum categories, where teams will have to pick one local and one foreign player. The next three rounds will be diamond categories, where teams will again have to pick at least one local and one foreign player. After that, there will be gold (three), silver (five) and emerging (two) categories, along with two supplementary (optional) categories.

PSL 2021 Draft Platinum Players

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo

England: Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton

South Africa: Colin Ingram, Imran Tahir, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel

Australia: Chris Lynn

Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bangladesh: Mustafizur Rahman

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane

PSL 2021 Draft Retained Players

Islamabad United: Alex Hales (platinum); Asif Ali (gold); Colin Munro (diamond); Faheem Ashraf (diamond); Hussain Talat (gold, brand ambassador); Musa Khan (silver); Shadab Khan (platinum); Zafar Gohar (silver)

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin (gold); Arshad Iqbal (emerging); Babar Azam (platinum); Colin Ingram (platinum); Imad Wasim (diamond); Mohammad Amir (platinum); Sharjeel Khan (gold); Waqas Maqsood (silver, brand ambassador)

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk (gold); David Wiese (diamond); Dilbar Hussain (gold); Fakhar Zaman (diamond, brand ambassador); Haris Rauf (diamond); Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi (both platinum); Sohail Akhtar (silver)

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi (platinum), Imran Tahir (diamond, mentor); James Vince (gold); Khushdil Shah (diamond); Rilee Rossouw (platinum); Shan Masood (gold); Sohail Tanvir (diamond, brand ambassador); Usman Qadir (gold)

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali (gold); Kamran Akmal (diamond); Liam Livingstone (gold); Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz (both platinum)

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali (silver); Azam Khan (gold); Ben Cutting (diamond); Mohammad Hasnain (diamond); Mohammad Nawaz (diamond); Naseem Shah (gold); Sarfaraz Ahmed (platinum); Zahid Mahmood (silver, brand ambassador)

PSL 2021 Draft Released Players

Islamabad United: Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Dale Steyn, Luke Ronchi, Phil Salt, Rassie van der Dussen, Rizwan Hussain, Rumman Raees, Saif Badar

Karachi Kings: Ali Khan, Awais Zia, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Chris Jordan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mitchell McCleneghan, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir

Lahore Qalandars: Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Chris Lynn, Dane Vilas, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Salman Butt, Salman Irshad, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Usman Shinwari

Multan Sultans: Ali Shafiq, Asad Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Fabian Allen, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Rohail Nazir, Wayne Madsen, Zeeshan Ashraf

Peshawar Zalmi: Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Hammad Azam, Hassan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kieron Pollard, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Sikandar Raza, Tom Banton, Umar Amin, Yasir Shah

Quetta Gladiators: Aarish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, Fawad Ahmad, Jason Roy, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Omair bin Yousuf, Shane Watson, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Umar Akmal

