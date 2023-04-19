In match number 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali, on April 20, 2023, Thursday. Before mentioning the Google prediction winner for the IPL 2023 match between Punjab and Bangalore, let us see where the teams stand right now after playing a few games. 'Acrobatic' Aiden Markram Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

On one hand, Punjab are doing decently after having registered three wins and two losses out of five games. Their recent win came against Lucknow Super Giants. The latest match between Punjab and Lucknow saw Lucknow batting first and posting a modest total of 159, thanks to some brilliant bowling from Punjab bowlers. Chasing 160, Punjab lost some crucial wickets but some mature and significant knocks from Matthew Short and Sikandar Raza saw them cross the line with a few hiccups.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore are having a modest season after registering two wins out of five matches. Their last match against Chennai Super Kings ended in a loss. Batting first, Chennai posted a daunting total of 226, thanks to quickfire knocks from Devon Conway and Shivam Dubey. Chasing 227, RCB got off to a flying start after captain Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell’s match turning knocks but after their dismissal chasing became difficult as they lost the match by 8 runs.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Punjab and Bangalore, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own prediction on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between PBKS and RCB, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Punjab and Bangalore is Bangalore. Rohit Sharma Completes 6000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs MI IPL 2023 Match; Becomes 4th Batsman to Reach the Landmark.

Google Win Probability for IPL 2023 match between PBKS & RCB. (SOurce:google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Royal Challengers Bangalore side are the favourites with 54% winning chance and it is also justified, considering their batting depth. The prediction further states that Punjab has 46% chance of winning the match, proving that the match is expected to go down to the wire. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Punjab may go on to beat Bangalore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2023 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).