Quinton de Kock vs Pat Cummins and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 in Potchefstroom

Quinton de Kock vs Pat Cummins (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa and Australia will meet in the third and last ODI of the series at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on March 7. The Proteas-side has already clinched the series by winning the first two ODIs and will aim to register a 3-0 clean sweep. On the other hand, Aaron Finch have nothing to lose and they will play for pride. Amidst the result of the series, the upcoming encounter is expected to witness a close contest between the bat and the ball and below, we’ll look at some such mini battles. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 3rd ODI Match.

The likes of Lungi Ngidi, Janeman Malan and Henrich Klassen have been magnificent in the series and played a crucial role in guiding the home side to triumph. However, skipper Quinton de Kock hasn’t fired in the series yet and will look to make a mark. Australia’s batting has been underwhelming in the series while their bowling unit hasn’t been firing on all cylinders as well. But this will be a good opportunity to get some form back. South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction.

Quinton de Kock vs Pat Cummins

The Proteas skipper has done has a great job in his first series after taking over the captaincy mantle from Faf Du Plessis. The 27-year-old hasn’t reproduced his form from the T20Is but this will be a good opportunity for him to end the home season on a high. Pat Cummins is the No.1 ranked ODI bowler on the world has been one of Australia’s best performers. This will be an interesting battle.

Janneman Malan vs Josh Hazlewood

The South African newcomer announced himself in the 2nd ODI clash between the two teams as he registered his maiden century in the 50-Over format. The 23-year-old will be eager to play a similar kind of inning in this match as well. Josh Hazlewood hasn’t performed well so far in the series and with the absence of Mitchell Starc in this game, he will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders.

Steve Smith vs Lungi Ngidi

The No.1 ranked Test batsmen in the world has continued his form from the series against India in South Africa as well. He scored a brilliant 76 in the first match and will be looking to replicate that in this game after missing out on the previous occasion. Lungi Ngidi took 6 wickets in the 2nd ODI and will be a big threat for the visitors in this clash as well.