Rahul Tewatia has become a talking point among the cricket fans after playing a staggering knock against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Netizens went berserk after the all-rounder’s heroics and heaped praises on him on social media. Owing to the fact, the Rajasthan Royals all-rounder re-joined Twitter almost after two years and apologised his fans for not being active on the micro-blogging website. “Sorry guys I’m late,” tweeted the hard-hitting all-rounder. Fans welcomed Tewatia with open arms and flooded with commented with heart-whelming messages. The official account of Rajasthan Royals also greeted the southpaw and too by highlighting Tewatia’s approach against Kings XI Punjab. Rahul Tewatia Imitates Sheldon Cottrell’s ‘Salute’ Celebrations After Smashing Him for Five Sixes in Over.

“Der aaye durust aaye (Better late than never) - as always,” wrote RR while retweeting Tewatia’s message. The idiom showcased Tewatia’s performance against KXIP as chasing a mountain of 224 runs, the left-handed batsman started very slowly, batting at 13 off 19 balls at one point. However, he opened his arms in the 18th over and smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five staggering sixes. In total, the Haryana-born cricketer scored 53 runs off 31 balls as Rajasthan won the game by four wickets with three balls to spare. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Rajasthan Royals welcomed Tewatia on Twitter. Rajasthan Royals’ New Twitter Bio Inspired by Rahul Tewatia’s Game-Changing Innings Is Everything We Want From Year 2020.

Der aaye durust aaye - as always 😁 https://t.co/GcB5Cgbujf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 29, 2020

Tewatia might have become an overnight sensation but he has to perform consistently to prove his mettle. Apart from his batting prowess, the leg-spinner also bagged three wickets in the IPL 2020 and will like to extend his good run. The dasher will next be seen in action when the Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30 (Wednesday).

