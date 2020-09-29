Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has become a household name among cricket fans after playing a jaw-dropping knock against Kings XI Punjab in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Chasing a mountain of 224 for victory, the southpaw started slowly but smashed five sixes in the 18th over, turning the tide in his side’s favour and winning the game. Sheldon Cottrell became the victim of Tewatia ruthless hitting, and the Caribbean pacer will undoubtedly want to forget that night. However, the all-rounder will cherish his heroics for a long time. After taking Cottrell to the cleaners in Sharjah, Tewatia imitated the bowler’s iconic salute celebration in the dressing room. Rahul Tewatia IPL 2020 Price, Salary Details.

RR’s official Twitter account posted the video with the caption reading: “Straight from the dressing room, into your hearts – Reaction post that chase.” Earlier in the game, Cottrell executed his trademark celebrations after dismissing dangerous opener Jos Buttler in the third over. However, he had no idea what the uncapped Indian player had in his arsenal. Tewatia smashed him to different parts of the ground and pushed KXIP out of the contest. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the southpaw imitated Cottrell. Rajasthan Royals’ New Twitter Bio Inspired by Rahul Tewatia’s Game-Changing Innings Is Everything We Want From Year 2020.



Though Tewatia became an overnight sensation, he has to perform consistently to prove his mettle. Apart from his batting prowess, the leg-spinner also bagged three wickets in the IPL 2020 and will like to extend his purple patch. The Haryana-born cricketer will next be seen in action when the Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 30 (Wednesday).

