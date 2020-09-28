The year 2020 has been extraordinary in many ways. It has changed lives and way of living. The advent of COVID-19 has had a traumatising effect on human lives killing over a million people and affecting more than 33 million worldwide. People have been compelled to stay locked inside homes, countries have gone under complete lockdown. But despite efforts to curb down the spread and impact of the COVUD-19 virus, several people have died. The coronavirus pandemic, however, hasn’t been the only woe people have dealt with this year. But hopes haven’t died. People are still hopeful that things will change for the better this year. From Zero to Hero! Rahul Tewatia Leaves Netizens Divided After his Mixed Show With the Bat During RR vs KXP Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah.

Rahul Tewatia went through something similar during the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2020. Coming in to bat with RR off to a flying start in their 224-run chase against KXIP, Tewatia failed to bat the ball at the start of the innings and was turning a villain with the run-rate mounting and pressure increasing on Sanju Samson at the other end. Rajasthan had put on 100 runs in 9 overs and needed to score 124 in the 11 overs to chase the highest total in Indian Premier League’s history. Old Video of Ricky Ponting and Axar Patel Allegedly Mocking Rahul Tewatia in Delhi Capitals' Dressing Room Surfaces After All-Rounder's Miracle Knock Against KXIP in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Tewatia, 27, was sent to play a quick cameo and keep Rajasthan Royals in the chase. But the legspinner failed to even bat the ball forget hitting it out of the park. Tewatia was sent to the crease after Steve Smith’s dismissal in the ninth over. Smith and Samson had given RR a flying start despite the early dismissal of Jos Buttler and had stitched 81 runs in just 7 overs. Tewatia, who joined RR from Delhi Capitals in a player-swap deal at the end of IPL 2019, was sent to smash more out of the park and help keep RR in the chase.

But he failed to even bat the ball and was on one run from eight balls and then on 14 runs from 21 balls. Sanju Samson, who was hitting it cleanly at the other end, departed after edging Mohammed Shami to wicket-keeper KL Rahul needing to hit boundaries. But things changed drastically for Tewatia in the 18th over when he smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five consecutive sixes and put Delhi in the commanding position.

Tewatia’s change of fortunes and his ability to bounce back in the game and win the match for his side earned him remarkable praise on social media. Fans and cricketers from around the world praised the 27-year-old for holding on and trusting himself to turnaround the game for RR despite being under severe pressure having put himself in a precarious situation.

To celebrate Tweatia’s success and praise him for trusting himself and holding his nerves to turnaround the game, Rajasthan Royals changed their Twitter bio to “Hoping 2020 does a Rahul Tewatia” suggesting that perhaps the year 2020 after a series of drastic events can finally change and turnaround for the better.

Rajasthan Royals earned praise online for changing the Twitter Bio with Aakash Chopra also joining the netizens in praising the team for changing the Twitter Bio. Take a look at some reactions.

Fingers crossed 🤞 All of us are calling for 2020 to ‘retire out’ already 😇🙌 pic.twitter.com/epB1Iezw2q — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, RR created history after chasing down the highest total in IPL’s history. Kings XI Punjab has posted 223 runs on the scoreboard with Mayank Agarwal smashing a 49-ball century and sharing a 183-run opening stand with skipper KL Rahul (69). Their opening stand powered KXIP to 223 runs. But Rajasthan Royals chased the score down with three balls remaining.

