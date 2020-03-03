Rashid Khan Plays Bizarre Version of MS Dhoni’s Helicopter Shot, Netizens Come up With Interesting Names for the Stroke (Watch Video)

Rashid Khan Plays a Bizzare Version of Helicopter Shot (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rashid Khan is arguably the best leg-spinner of the modern era and has rattled many potent batting line ups early in his career. Well, along with being a brilliant bowler, Rashid is quite a handy batsman lower down the order and has a knack of playing entertaining cameos. However, during a local tournament, the cricketer played a bizarre version of MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot which bamboozled everyone including Khan. Sharing the video of his unusual shot on Twitter and Instagram, Rashid wrote: “Do you call it helicopter?? I think soo.” Well, the netizens didn’t take long in responding Rashid and gave the shot interesting names. Shahid Afridi Asks Fans to Suggest a Name for His Newborn Daughter, Rashid Khan Comes Up With One.

The famous helicopter shot was invented by none other than former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who discovered a way of sending a yorker out of the park. Well, executing the hit is certainly not an easy task still, many batsmen including Rashid managed to play to shot to perfection. However, what Rashid played is nothing but mind-boggling as he hit the ball towards the third-man region. Many Twitter users including some of Rashid Khan’s teammates were also impressed by the skills of the all-rounder and gave the shot various names. Have a look.

Watch Video:

Do you call it helicopter?? I think soo 🤔🤔🚁 pic.twitter.com/DXYL15TSS1 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 2, 2020

Ninja Cut!!

ninja cut😉 — Hamid Hassan (@hamidhassanHH) March 2, 2020

Interesting!!

Rashcopter😋😋😜😜 — Sabaoon Sharifi (@sharifi125) March 2, 2020

Relateable!!

Ice cream scoop 🙈 — Sohail Ahmad (@showstarboxer) March 2, 2020

Seems Impeccable!!

Helicopter in reverse mode.....😅😅😜 — 🇮🇳 @mit 🇮🇳 (@amit4me007) March 2, 2020

Backlicopter!!

backlicopter — Manish Soni🇮🇳 (@conomcg16) March 2, 2020

Another One!!

Yeah canbe Afghani Helicopter!!! — zaheer (@xaheer_khan) March 2, 2020

The talismanic all-rounder was last seen in action during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 where he represented Adelaide Striker. Rashid was in stellar form with both ball and bat in the tournament and played a crucial role in guiding his team to the playoffs. He will take the field again in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019-20 and will aim to guide Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their second title.