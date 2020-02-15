Shahid Afridi Asks Fans to Suggest a Name for His Newborn Daughter, Rashid Khan Comes Up With One

Shahid Afridi with his daughters (Photo Credits: @SAfridiOfficial/Twitter)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi became a proud father of a baby girl once again. The newborn is Afridi’s fifth daughter. The former Pakistan captain took to Twitter and posted the photo of the new Bron along with other four daughters. Afridi is now looking for suggestions to name his daughter. And is seeking help of fans for that. The cricketer took to Twitter and requested fans to suggest a name being with letter A. Interestingly, Afridi’s other daughters names being with A as well. Shahid Afridi Becomes A Proud Father Once Again, Welcomes Fifth Daughter Into the Family (See Post).

“This one’s for my fans. As you can see there’s a trend of my daughter’s names beginning with the letter ‘A’. Send me your recommendations for our new arrival with ‘A’....the winning name I select gets a prize! Keep the names rolling! #Aqsa#Ansha#Ajwa#Asmara#A….” wrote Afridi.

While fans purged in their suggestions, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan also came up with one. Khan replied to Afridi’s tweet and wrote, “Aafreen. Means Brave.” Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi Bat for India-Pakistan Bilateral Series.

Here’s Rashid Khan’s Response to Afridi’s Post

Aafreen. Means Brave 😊 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) February 15, 2020

Afridi, who retired from international cricket in 2018, is stilly playing cricket thanks to various leagues around the world. The all-rounder will be seen in action in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PSL T20 2020 kicks-off from February 2020 and Afridi will represent Multan Sultans.