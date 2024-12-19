New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Unable to comprehend R Ashwin's sudden decision to retire from international cricket, a shocked World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev says the premier off-spinner deserved a fitting farewell, ideally on home soil.

Ashwin stunned one and all by calling it quits on Wednesday, right after the Brisbane Test against Australia ended in a draw.

Kapil felt Ashwin seemed unhappy with something.

"I was shocked by how one of India's greatest cricketers chose to leave the game. The disappointment among the fans was widespread, but I also saw a tinge of hurt on his face. He looked unhappy, and that was sad. He deserved much better, a fitting farewell," Kapil said in a statement to PTI.

As has been his wont, Ashwin chose to walk his own way while retiring in the middle of an important series. Kapil said he would like to hear the Tamil Nadu man's side of story.

"He could have waited and announced his retirement on Indian soil, but I don't know why Ashwin called it a day. I would want to hear his side of the story. Give him that respect. He has played 106 Tests for the country. I don't think anyone can match his humongous contribution to Indian cricket."

Kapil hoped that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would arrange a "grand farewell" to Ashwin.

"I'm sure the parent body of cricket in India, BCCI, shall plan a grand farewell for this giant match-winner of Team India," he said.

Kapil, 65, said Ashwin was a stalwart, a versatile and unorthodox bowler, who constantly hustled the batters with his change of pace and cleverly disguised line and length.

"He was ready to experiment, and that is what set him apart. In a game where the batters get the most accolades, Ashwin stood out with his prowess.

"Ashwin was brave. He could bowl at any stage of the contest. Do you find bowlers with such tremendous tactical sense who can adapt quickly? He was his captain's go-to man," he said.

Praising both his cricketing brain and off-field character, Kapil said Ashwin was a match-winner with no parallel in modern cricket.

"He has won India's highest number of Man of the Series awards. That is a tremendous compliment that puts his game and consistency in perspective. He was not a "yes" man and came across as a gritty fighter.

"He was a rare spinner who could bowl with the new ball, just like Anil Kumble. Thank God I didn't have to play alongside him. I would have lost my place to Ashwin.

"He could bat, bowl, field. He had the carrom ball, a superb slower one; if need be, he could pull out a leg-spinner too. Amazing. He could do everything possible on the cricket field," he said, eulogising the man who ended with 537 Test wickets.

"Only a champion is not insecure, and Ashwin was a champion. He has given us great joy. I wish him all the joy of the world," he said.

