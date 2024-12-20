Known for his cheeky and witty replies, former India cricketer Ravi Ashwin responded in a rather smart manner to Virat Kohli's heartfelt message after the off-spinner bid adieu to international cricket earlier this week. Ashwin stated that he will walk out with Kohli for the upcoming IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024, which will be at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Fans have already speculated about a U-turn from Ashwin, which is highly unlikely, and the reply is just another one of the off-spinner's famous one-liners. Ravi Ashwin Retires: Virat Kohli Reacts As Star India Spinner Announces Retirement, Says 'Wish You Nothing but the Best' (See Post).

Ravi Ashwin's Uncanny Reply To VK

Thanks buddy! Like I told you, I will be walking out with you to bat at the MCG🤗 https://t.co/ebM3j8PPrK — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 20, 2024

