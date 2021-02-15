Ravichandran Ashwin continued to shatter records in the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After taking a brilliant five-wicket haul in England’s first innings, the local boy slammed an impressive half-century on a deteriorating track. While Ashwin’s knock tightened the home team’s grip further over the game, it added another feather to the all-rounder’s hat. This was the sixth instance when the off-spinner got a double of fifty and a five-wicket haul in Tests, joint-third most for any player. Former New Zealand all-rounder Sir Richard Hadlee also achieved the feat six times in his 86-match Test career. Ravi Ashwin Becomes 1st Bowler to Dismiss 200 Left-Handed Batsmen in Test Cricket.

England great Ian Botham leads the elite list with 11 doubles of a fifty and five-wicket haul in Test matches whereas Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan is in the second position, getting the milestone in nine games. Among Indians, Kapil Dev and Ravindra Jadeja have got such doubles on four occasions. Ravi Ashwin Displaces Harbhajan Singh as India’s Second-Highest Wicket-Taker in Home Tests.

Meanwhile, India have tightened their grip over the second Test, and their victory looks a mere formality. Batting in the third innings, the home team has extended their lead over 400 runs, and they still have three wickets in hands. Virat Kohli won’t be in any hurry to declare the innings with more than two days left in the game. Moreover, the Chennai track is deteriorating with time, and the Three Lions are set to chase a daunting target.

Notably, India lost the opening Test by 227 runs, and this is a must-win game for the home team to stay alive in the series. Also, they can’t afford to lose any more matches in the series to stay alive in the ICC World Test Championship final race.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).