The Delhi Capitals had a tough outing against the Kings XI Punjab as Shreyas Iyer’s men lost the game by five wickets. But this did not stop the player to exhibit sportsmen spirit and here was on the instance that would actually make you hail Ravichandran Ashwin as he was seen tying Chris Gayle’s shoelaces. The picture went viral on social media and even the Delhi Capitals spinner shared the same on his social media account. But witty Ashwin had a hilarious take to the snap where he wished to tie feet together of Chris Gayle so that he couldn’t run. Twitterati All Praises for Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle As Kings XI Punjab Beat Delhi Capitals by 5 Wickets in IPL 2020.

Ashwin also mentioned that the team had a tough day on the field and even promised to bounce back harder. "The devil is always in the detail. with tears of joy .. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger." In the tweet he also used a laughing emojis. Now, let's have a look at the tweet below:

The devil is always in the detail.😂😂😂 .. “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”. Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/4jO8JWyMCW — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 21, 2020

Chris Gayle scored 29 runs from 13 balls and then it was Nicholas Pooran's power-hitting which came into the play. He was also praised by netizens as scored a half-century in the match. Shikhar Dhawan walked away with the pie as he scored a century for the second consecutive time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).