Adam Zampa will replace Australian pacer Kane Richardson in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September of later this year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai hosting all the games behind closed doors. The cash-rich league was initially planned to start in March but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of IPL 2020, Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Video of His RCB Journey, Says ‘Loyalty Above Everything’.

RCB on Monday (August 31, 2020) announced that Australian spinner Adam Zampa will be replacing Kane Richardson for the 13th edition of IPL 2020 which will be played in its entirety in UAE. Richardson was bought by the Bangalore franchise during the player auction in December last year for a price of 4 crore (base price: 1.50 crore). Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Celebrate Her Pregnancy With His RCB Team Members, Pictures of their Cake Cutting Go Viral.

The Bangalore franchise further revealed that Kane Richardson pulled out of the tournament as he and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child together. ‘The RCB family is excited for Kane and his wife who are expecting the birth of their first child and respect his decision to pull out of the tournament.’ RCB tweeted.

The RCB family is excited for Kane and his wife who are expecting the birth of their first child and respect his decision to pull out of the tournament.#IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 31, 2020

Adam Zampa has played in the Indian Premier League in the past as he represented the Rising Pune Supergiants during their two-year stint in the competition in 2016 and 2017. The Australian has a great record in the T20 format, taking 33 wickets in 30 games for the national team with an average of just over 19 and best figures of 3/14.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite the superstars in their team, have failed to deliver in the competition, reaching the finals just once. And with one of the best spin bowlers in the game added to their ranks, Virat Kohli and Co will be hoping to break their duck.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).