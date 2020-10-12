Royal Challengers continued their winning run in Indian Premier League 2020 as they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 12, 2020 (Monday). A complete performance both with bat and ball saw the Virat Kohli-led side moved to third in the points table. RCB recorded their third consecutive win of the season and look like they have finally got the balance of the team right. RCB vs KKR Highlights of IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 Runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bat first and after a billet start, lost their way following the departure of both their openers. However, a quick-fire century-stand between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, saw the Bangalore side finish with a strong total on the board. The South African scored a sensational half-century. Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers Century-Stand Storms Twitter; KKR, Fans React After Iconic Duo's Impressive Partnership.

While chasing the target, KKR once against with a new opening duo of Tom Banton and Shubman Gill, lost early wickets and never managed to recover from that. RCB bowlers were sensational on the night and gave Kolkata batsman absolutely no chance of getting back and closed the game with a dominant display.

Fans were surely happy with the dominant performance displayed by their side as after every Bangalore game, RCB funny memes went viral as fans praised Virat Kohli and company for yet another sensational win.

RCB Fans Today

RCB fans after today's win pic.twitter.com/afBZAU4Vqf — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) October 12, 2020

Over The Moon

Haters Right Now

Rcb haters trying to find memes on rcb be like: pic.twitter.com/Hc6H6VzTqM — Sindhi Chhokro (@seerwani_piyush) October 12, 2020

RCB Bowlers

others : Sharjah heaven for batsman Le RCB bowlers:#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/310fkbdTPc — RCB நட்ராஜ் ☘️ (@NaTaraJ_21) October 12, 2020

Protect The RCB Bowlers

Andre Russell Tonight

Russell Expectation against RCB Reality pic.twitter.com/gytKaU3Krp — G.Ѳ.А.T (@iParth_) October 12, 2020

RCB in Sharjah

In Sharjah 😌 Other team bowlers RCB bowlers pic.twitter.com/2yvQkejmXl — Virat Tamil FC™ (@ViratTamilFC) October 12, 2020

The win propels Royal Challengers Bangalore to third in the points table, taking over today’s opponents in the standings. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the two teams above RCB on the basis of net run rate. Virat Kohli’s team next face Kings XI Punjab while Dinesh Karthik’s side will be looking to recover from this loss against table-toppers MI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).