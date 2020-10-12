Yet another Royal Challengers Bangalore game and yet another masterclass from the sensational duo of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Both the players stitched up a 100-run partnership to take RCB to a score of 194/6 which looked unattainable after the team had lost their way on the middle overs. The partnership went at a rate of over two runs per ball, with the South African scoring bulk of those runs. RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020 Score Updates.

After electing to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore were given a brilliant start by openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch. But after the former’s departure, the run-rate dropped as KKR tightened their line and didn’t allow RCB to score quick runs. However, all of that changed when AB de Villers came to the crease. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman To Score 9000 Runs in T20s.

The South African took some time to get settled and then turned the tide on Kolkata Knight Riders. AB de Villiers took KKR bowlers to the cleaners and brought up yet another half-century this campaign in just 23 deliverers. Virat Kohli also supported his compatriot in a great manner, taking RCB to a respectable score.

Fans were impressed with the batting performance displayed by Virat Kohli and AB de Villers at the Sharjah Cricket Ground and praised the duo on social media. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Riyan Parag

GOAT Pair

AB Devilliers and Virat Kohli have added 3000 runs in IPL history - the greatest pair in the league history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 12, 2020

Power Duo

If some duo plays one match well, you call them better than Kohli - ABD duo Now watch this you kids Previous match #Kohli proved and now #ABDevilliers is proving why they are best duo pic.twitter.com/41aaTUn9v5 — Mahesh Sam Fan (@AbhinavKarthik_) October 12, 2020

ABD's Bad Habit

AB de Villiers has a bad habit of ruining perfectly decent figures #KKRvRCB #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 12, 2020

ABD Magic

AB de Villiers maar nahi raha, MAAR raha hai...... — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) October 12, 2020

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have been neck-to-neck in Indian Premier League and occupy the third and fourth place respectively. Both teams have eight points from the six games until now and will be looking to cat up with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals who are above them at the moment.

