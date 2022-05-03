Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 49 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The CSK vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on May 04, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim to keep pace for the playoff qualification. Fans searching for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team prediction can scroll down below for details. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been underwhelming after a brilliant start to the season Faf du Plessis' team have lost three consecutive games and are outside the top four places. They will be looking to end the losing streak and return to winning ways. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' poor start has seen them linger near the bottom as they need to remain perfect to have any chance of making it into the playoffs.

RCB vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Dinesh Karthik (RCB) can be the wicket-keeper

RCB vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Robin Uthappa (CSK) Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB) could be taken as batters of the Dream11 Fantasy Team

RCB vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) can be our all-rounders

RCB vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Maheesh Theekshana (CSK), Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) could form the bowling attack

RCB vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Robin Uthappa (CSK), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Maheesh Theekshana (CSK), Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Josh Hazlewood (RCB).

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) can be selected as the captain of your RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team while Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) can be named as the vice-captain.

