Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 56 of the Indian Premier League on Friday, October 8 and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This is one of the games to be played concurrently in the IPL at the same time, with the other one being the match between bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad and defending champions Mumbai Indians. Bangalore are eyeing a return to winning ways as they were defeated by an inspirational performance by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Delhi meanwhile, have been in top form, losing just one game in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 so far and they are looking really good ahead of the playoffs.IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Both sides possess some star performers who have the capacity to change the game on their own. Fans who are well-versed with making fantasy teams on Dream11 would know that the captain wins double the points while the vice-captain multiplies the points x1.5 times. Let us take a look at the captain and vice-captain's picks for this match.RCB vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 56

RCB vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Glenn Maxwell

The Australian has been one of the reasons why Royal Challengers Bangalore have achieved so much success this far in the tournament. Glenn Maxwell has performed consistently in the RCB middle-order, scoring quick runs by hitting the big ones and oftentimes, swinging the games in his side's favour. His performance would once again be a crucial factor in his side's performance and his consistency makes him a good pick for the captain's slot.

RCB vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-Captain Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan who had led the Orange Cap list, has slipped to the fourth spot and would be keen on getting higher back. The southpaw has shown glimpses of the form he had when the IPL resumed in UAE this season and his performance at the top of the order has been one of the reasons why Delhi are placed first on the points table. He had scored 39 in Delhi's last match against Chennai Super Kings and would aim to score some more runs in this match.

RCB vs DC Likely Playing XIs:

RCB Likely Playing XI: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Christian/Chameera, Garton/Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

