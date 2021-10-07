Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The RCB vs DC clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 08, 2021 (Friday). Both teams have qualified for the playoffs and will use this game to prepare the team and gain some momentum ahead of the business end of the tournament. So ahead of the RCB vs DC clash, we take a look at the head-to-head records, key battles among other things. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: RCB's Top Two Hopes Fade After Defeat To SRH.

Royal Challengers will finish third in the table irrespective of the result after their recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. This will see Virat Kohli’s play in the eliminator in the knockout phase. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are guaranteed a top-two finish, meaning they will have two chances of making it into the finals when the playoff starts.

RCB vs DC Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other 26 times and it is Royal Challengers Bangalore who have the superior head-to-head record, winning 15 games while Delhi Capitals have 10 wins to their name. One match has ended in No Result

RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 56, Key Players

Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell will be the key players for RCB if there are to return to winning ways while Shikhar Dhawan and Avesh Khan will play an important role for Delhi Capitals.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 56, Mini Battles

Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada will be one of the main battles to look out for while Yuzvendra Chahal vs Rishabh Pant will also be a key clash to look out for.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 56 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals (RCB vs DC) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 07, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 56 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs DC match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs DC live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2021 Match 56, Likely Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Dan Christian Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Ripal Patel, R Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2021 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).