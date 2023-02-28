Speaking about her struggles and the difficulties she has faced in her journey, Ghosh said: "In the beginning, not a lot of people from Siliguri supported me. I was not getting a chance to break through in my district. The difficulties they (my parents) endured from people during those times. today the same people come and socialize with them. My parents are happy that whoever troubled them then are the ones coming now to enquire about her."
Such was Ghosh family's commitment to fulfil their daughter's dreams that Manabendra sold his business to support her career. "I didn't want to make an excuse that because I was busy running the business which brought us income, I could not support her career. Now that I shut down my source of livelihood, I am free, so wherever she needs to go, I can accompany her," his father explained. Indian Cricket Team Among Eight Direct Qualifiers for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh.
Speaking of her admiration for big hitters, the 19-year-old said: "I used to really like players who hit sixes to win matches. I felt like I also wanted to hit those shots." Now that the youngster has become one of the most sought-after players, she wants to utilize the money wisely. "I want to buy a flat in Kolkata where my family can settle down and enjoy their lives because they've struggled a lot. My father still umpires games and after this (WPL), I don't want him to work. From now, me and my sister, both of us will work hard and let out parents enjoy their life."
