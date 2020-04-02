Rishabh Pant Pleads With Virat Kohli to Take His Name During Live Interview Session With Kevin Pietersen on Instagram

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen were joined by Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant during the live talking session on Instagram. Interestingly, Pant, who was keeping an eye on talks between the two cricketing statesmen, requested both Kohli and Pietersen to take his name at least once. “Sir Mera Naam Lelo plz sir (Sir please take my name),” the youngster commented on the live video session. Unfortunately, Kolhi and Pietersen did not keep Pant’s request as they talked on various other matters throughout the live talking session. With sporting events around the globe either cancelled or suspended due to the global coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons have been keeping themselves busy by interacting with fans on social media. Virat Kohli Speaks About Why RCB Has Not Won IPL Title During Live Instagram Interview Session With Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen had in the past interviewed several other cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad. On Thursday, he interviewed Kohli and the two recalled several cricketing memories. From the time they shared at Royal Challengers Bangalore to Kohli turning vegetarian, Pietersen and Kohli discussed on several matters. Why is Virat Kohli Called Chiku? Here’s the Story Behind Indian Cricket Team Captain’s Nickname.

Virat Kohli & Kevin Pietersen Instagram Live Session (Photo Credits: Instagram)

But while the two chatted, Pant was busy commenting. The 22-year-old first asked if he could join the conversation but both Virat and Pietersen ignored it and that is when Pant pleaded with both to please take his name.

Meanwhile, Kohli also opened up on how he was given the name Chiku and how it was made famous by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Kohli revealed that the name was actually given to him by a Delhi coach during the Ranji Trophy. “Back then I used to have big cheeks. In 2007, I thought I was losing hair so I cut my hair short and because of that my hair and ears stood out. So the coach named me after a cartoon character - a rabbit who had similar ears - from the comic Champak,” Kohli said.