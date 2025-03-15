With Rohit Sharma winning the coveted ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided the long rope to the cricketer, who will continue to lead Team India in the upcoming five-Test series in England. India will travel to England for a gruelling five-Test series in June, which be their second consecutive 5-match red-ball tour after the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. 'No Point Making...' Rohit Sharma Makes Massive Comment on Prospects of Playing ICC ODI World Cup 2027 After Leading India to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Glory.

After a poor run in form during BGT 2024-25, Sharma excluded himself from the Sydney Test, which raised eyebrows over the 37-year-old's time as India's reb-ball captain. However, a report in IndianExpress, states that the Champions Trophy 2025 winning skipper has the backing of the BCCI, and also the selection committee, which is led by former India and Mumbai player Ajit Agarkar.

A source confirmed that Rohit has expressed a desire to play Test cricket, and all concerned stakeholders can vouch for the player's leadership skills. “He has shown what he can do. Every stakeholder feels that he is the right candidate to lead the Indian side for the tour of England. Rohit too has expressed his eagerness to keep playing red-ball cricket,” Gautam Gambhir To Travel to England With India A Team Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series: Report

Recently, Sharma quashed any rumours of taking retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODI), mentioning that the batter is enjoying his everything, and that the future is not on his mind.

Sharma will be seen featuring in the Indian Premier League 2025 season with Mumbai Indians, where his form will be keenly followed ahead of the first IND vs ENG Test at Leeds starting June 20. The opener has played seven Tests in England and has amassed 525 runs with one hundred and two fifties to his name.

