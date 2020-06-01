Rohit Sharma Recalls Dinesh Karthik’s Last Six During Nidhas Trophy 2018 While Wishing KKR Batsman on His Birthday, Says ‘Thanks for That Last Ball Six’

Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is Dinesh Karthik’s birthday today and fans from all across the world have poured their wishes for the Kolkata Knight Rider batsman. Now, this also included a few members from the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma also took to social media to wish the KKR batsman and recalled his last six in the finals of the Nidhas Trophy 2018. As one may recall, that the last six by Dinesh Karthik broke the hearts of the fans of the Bangladeshi fans as they needed six runs to win the finals and KKR skipper snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. The match was held at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing the KKR Captain.

Rohit Sharma took social media and posted a picture of himself with Karthik. The two donned respective IPL jerseys. Rohit Sharma leads Mumbai Indians and Karthik leads Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders. "Happy birthday DK baba. Thanks for the last ball six," read the caption of the snap shared by Sharma. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul also took to social media and wished DK. Check out the posts below:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Dk baba. Thanks for that last ball six 👌@dk00019 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on May 31, 2020 at 11:06pm PDT

Virat Kohli

Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik 🎂 May this year bring you loads of happiness and success. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2020

KL Rahul

KL Rahul's Instagram story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about the memorable Nidhas Trophy match, Karthik was on the crease when India needed 23 runs from five balls. At one point it looked as if India were to lose the game, but that last ball six helped the Men in Blue win the game. Back then the Indians had thrashed Bangladesh by four wickets.