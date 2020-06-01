Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing the KKR Captain

Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik celebrates his 35th birthday on Monday (June 1, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has been blessed with a solid batting technique and his glove work behind the stumps is commendable too. Karthik is a figure in Indian cricket and his record in domestic competition and IPL is certainly impressive. He, in fact, has played some brilliant Knocks in international cricket too which includes his heroics in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final where he India home with a last-ball six. On the occasion of Karthik's special day, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and other members of cricket fraternity showered their wishes on him. Dinesh Karthik Birthday Special: Nidahas Final Heroics and Other Memorable Performances by the Indian Wicket-Keeper Batsman.

Karthik made his international debut way back in September 2004. Many also touted him to become the next big thing in Indian cricketer. However, he was overshadowed by the emergence of MS Dhoni. Nevertheless, Karthik continued to impress in the domestic competitions and Indian Premier League (IPL). He even was appointed the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2018. In fact, the veteran cricketer has gained a lot of success in past few years due to his playing style. Meanwhile, let's look at how the people of cricket fraternity extended greetings for Karthik.

Wishes From Captain Virat Kohli!!

Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik 🎂 May this year bring you loads of happiness and success. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2020

Rohit Sharma Recalls Nidahas Trophy Heroics!!

Shikhar Dhawan Extends Greetings!!

Happy birthday @DineshKarthik bro, have a great one. Stay blessed 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zsySCIdBMt — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 1, 2020

KL Rahul Wishes Dino!!

Happy Birthday Dino. Hope you have a great one with the fam. Cheers and god bless. 🥳 @DineshKarthik — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 1, 2020

Kuldeep Yadav Wishes His Skipper!!

Happy Birthday @DineshKarthik bhai. Have a lovely day. Wishing you good health and happiness. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TuLtpIVtca — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) June 1, 2020

BCCI's Post!!

KKR Wishes Their Leader!!

The wicket-keeper batsman hasn't played an international match after the conclusion of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He, however, was all set to lead KKR in the 2020 edition of the IPL. However, just like many other major cricket tournaments, the T20 extravaganza was also postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 scare. Nevertheless, many reports suggest that the gala tournament will take place in October and Karthik must be raring to prove his mettle.