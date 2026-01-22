Former India cricket captain Rohit Sharma is scheduled to be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt.) by Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) during its 10th Convocation Ceremony in Pune this Saturday, 24 January 2026. The prestigious honour acknowledges Sharma's 'unparalleled contribution' and 'exemplary leadership' within the realm of cricket. Security Breach At Hotel Stuns Rohit Sharma As Woman Seeking Funds For Ailing Daughter Approaches Former India Captain, Shouts 'Please Help Me' (Watch Video).

The university officially announced the conferment on Wednesday, highlighting that its landmark 10th Convocation Ceremony is anticipated to be a star-studded event, with Sharma as a central figure. While widely known as the 'Hitman' for his formidable cricketing prowess, this academic recognition marks a distinct milestone in his illustrious career.

Recognition of Sporting Excellence and Leadership

The Honorary Doctorate is being bestowed upon Sharma in recognition of the values of resilience and strategy he embodies, qualities that deeply resonate with the graduating class of 2026. Dr Ajeenkya DY Patil, the University's President and Chancellor, will preside over the ceremony, which will also celebrate other visionaries who have made significant societal impacts. Acclaimed actress Vidya Malvade is set to host the event, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Rohit Sharma, 38, has had a distinguished career, leading India in various formats. Although he has retired from Test and T20 international cricket, he continues to represent the nation in One Day Internationals (ODIs). His journey in cricket, marked by numerous records and leadership roles, serves as an inspiration for aspiring individuals across various fields. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma May Move to Grade B As BCCI Likely to Overhaul Annual Central Contracts, Scrap A+ Grade.

A Decade of Academic Excellence

The 10th Convocation Ceremony signifies a decade of academic excellence and innovation for ADYPU. The university has consistently aimed to foster intellectual curiosity, creativity, and professional skills among its students, encouraging an interdisciplinary approach to problem-solving. Previous convocation ceremonies have seen other prominent figures from diverse fields, including entrepreneurship, law, national security, cinema, and business, receiving similar honorary doctorates.

This conferment not only celebrates Rohit Sharma's sporting achievements but also underscores the university's commitment to recognising individuals who exemplify dedication, strategic thinking, and leadership, inspiring its graduates to pursue their own paths with determination and grit.

