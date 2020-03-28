Rohit Sharma’s Daughter Samaira Adorably Greets Kevin Pietersen Saying, ‘Yo’, Mumbai Indians Shares the Video

Rohit Sharma with baby Samaira and Kevin Pietersen (Phooto Credits: Facebook)

With the lockdown all around the world due to the menace of coronavirus, the sportsmen have been at home spending time with their kids and family members. Things have been no different with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma either who has been busy with household activities and of course his adorable daughter baby Samaira. Very often do we see pictures and videos of Rohit Sharma playing with his daughter and pet dog. The other day he turned a coach for his daughter. Now a couple of days ago, he appeared on a live video with Kevin Pietersen where even the adorable baby came to say hi to England cricketer and she greeted him by saying,” Yo.” Rohit Sharma Takes a Sly Dig at ICC AGAIN, Says ‘Can Play a Pull Shot Even In My Sleep’ (Watch Video).

The official account of the Mumbai Indians shared the video of the same. Rohit Sharma was in a conversation with the English cricketer and little Samaira was playing around. Daddy Rohit Sharma asked her to come on the camera and Kevin Pietersen said, “Hi.” The little one also responded saying, “Yo.” Check out the video below which was shared by the Mumbai Indians.

Meet this little cutie before you go to bed tonight! 💙 Good night, Paltan 💤#OneFamily @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/WlMljT6zr6 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2020

Yesterday, we also told you how Rohit Sharma trolled ICC for leaving him out from the best players who played the pull-shot. While in a conversation with Yuvzendra Chahal, the Indian spinner asked Hitman on where does her get the power for hitting such lofty pull shots? Rohit laughingly replied that he can play those pull shots even in his sleep.