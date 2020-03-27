Rohit Sharma Takes a Sly Dig at ICC AGAIN, Says ‘Can Play a Pull Shot Even In My Sleep’ (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rohit Sharma surely knows how to take a sly dig without referring to the names of the people. Now, once again the Hitman took a jibe at the ICC for leaving him out on the post which asked which batsman could play the best pull shot. This surely did not go down well with the Mumbai Indians captain and during a conversation with his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, he once again took a sly jibe at the International Cricket Council for leaving him out of the list. Rohit Sharma Reacts After ICC Leaves him Out of 'Batsmen With Best Pull Shots' Collage, See Mumbai Indians' Captain's Post.

So here’s exactly what happened. Since the entire nation is in a lockdown, the cricketers and sportsmen are making the most of the quarantine time and are spending time with their respective family members. A few of them even conducted a Question and Answer session for the fans and a few of them come live on social media and interact with the fans. Yesterday, Rohit Sharma cam live on Instagram with Kevin Pietersen and Later Yuzvendra Chahal joined in.

The Indian spinner asked where does the Hitman get power to hit such pull shots. To which he said, "Main neend se bhi uthkar Pull shot maar lunga.” Bothe started laughing and the Mumbai Indians shared the video of the same on their social media account. Check it out below:

😴 “Main neend se bhi uthkar Pull shot maar lunga.” 😂💙 Trust the Hitman to clear the fence if they pitch it short at any hour 👌#OneFamily @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/LzYbsVcZCs — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2020

After being left out of the collage, the Hitman had posted a tweet and poked fun at the ICC. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess." Rohit is surely considered as one of the best players of the pull shot.