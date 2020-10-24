Rohit Sharma has posted a happy picture of himself of social media where he was seen relaxing in the middle of the sea with a smile on his face. The happy snap might have sent smiles on the faces of the fans as Mumbai Indians captain looked absolutely fine as he has been rested from the squad. Needless to say that the fans are happy knowing that Sharma is doing fine and is in no pain. An official statement from the team was released ahead of their game against the Chennai Super Kings. “Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight,” read the statement by the Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma Injury Update: We're Monitoring Progress of Rohit's Recovery, Hopefully, He Will Be Fit Soon, Says Kieron Pollard.

The Mumbai Indians captain has been away from a few games in the IPL 2020 due to a hamstring injury. Mumbai Indians are having a great in the IPL 2020 as they are placed on number one of the IPL 2020 points table. MI is placed on number one with 14 points in their kitty after they went on to thrash the Chennai Super Kings. Now let's have a look at the picture shared by Sharma.

View this post on Instagram Being happy never goes out of style 😉 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Oct 24, 2020 at 2:12am PDT

The team has so far played 10 games in the IPL 2020 winning seven games and losing three. Mumbai Indians will next face Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).