Sharjah, October 23: Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Friday said the team is monitoring skipper Rohit Sharma's progress with the hamstring injury.

Pollard said he hopes that Rohit will be fit soon and will take over the captaincy. Meanwhile, a statement from Mumbai Indians said that the skipper has made good progress over the last four days.

"Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy. We're monitoring Rohit's progress and taking it one day at a time," Pollard told host broadcaster Star Sports during the toss. Rohit suffered a hamstring injury during their last game against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. IPL 2020: Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing Against Chennai Super Kings? Here's Why Kieron Pollard is Captaining Mumbai Indians.

"Rohit Sharma has suffered a left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians' last outing. Rohit has made good progress over the last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," Mumbai Indian said in an official statement.

Mumbai Indians have started well this season and are seated third on the points table with 12 points from nine games so far. This is in stark contrast to the earlier seasons wherein MI have struggled at the top before picking up towards the business end of the campaign.

