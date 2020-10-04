Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to take on Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on October 5, 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather report and the rain forecast for the match. But before that let’s have a quick look at the preview of the match. So both teams are usually known for losing matches, but in this edition of the Dream11 IPL 2020, it seems that the star has been shining on them and the two teams have shown a lot of intent in the matches so far. RCB had registered a massive eight-wicket over the in-form Rajasthan Royals and got themselves parked on the first position of the IPL 2020 points table. Here's What 'Secret Message' on RCB Bowler Navdeep Saini's Shoes Reads!

Whereas, with Shreyas Iyer’s team things have panned out to be good so far in the IPL 2020. The team from the north won against Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs and thus toppled RCB from the top and seated themselves on number one. Talking about the weather, October remains quite hot in Dubai. Thus things will remain more or less the same for both the DC and RCB. The mercury is expected to stay at around 35 degree Celcius at the start of the match. But by 7.00 pm local time, the temperatures could drop by a degree. Towards the night the weather will be around 32 degrees. The much-talked-about dew will be 20 degrees Celcius. Check out the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather report (Photo Credits: Accuweather)

Pitch:

The deck at Dubai has a history of favouring the batsmen. This could obviously remain the same and nothing much is expected to change in the upcoming game too. Dew might play a crucial role.

