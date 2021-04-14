Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The RR vs DC clash will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15, 2021 (Thursday). Fantasy cricket has been a popular game in recent times as it allows fans to earn some cash by applying their knowledge of the game. So ahead of the game. So ahead of the clash, we bring you some tips to select the captain and vice-captain for your RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team. RR vs DC, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

The correct selection of a captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11 Fantasy Game. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the roles in your fantasy RR vs DC team. RR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Captain Pick: Shikhar Dhawan

The left-hander was sensational in the opening game against Chennai Super Kings and should be picked as the captain of your RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team. Shikhar Dhawan comes into the match in brilliant form and given Rajasthan Royals’ inexperienced bowling attack, he could have another chance of scoring another big score in the game.

RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Chris Morris

The South-African all-rounder will play a crucial role for Rajasthan Riyals in this game and must be selected as the vice-captain of the RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team. Chris Morris will be the leading bowler for RR and his power-hitting abilities lower down the order makes him a great pick for the team.

RR vs DC Probable Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mustafizur Rahman/Andrew Tye, Chetan Sakariya

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran/Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

