Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are all set to battle their pits in the IPL 2021 match. Both RR and DC have played one game in the tournament so far and have had the opposite results. Delhi Capitals walk into the match with a win against Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals suffered from a heartbreaking loss against Punjab Kings. The Jaipur-based franchise walks into the game with a four-run loss against KL Rahul's PBKS. In this article, we shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report. The weather in Mumbai is likely to remain the same as in the previous game. RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 7.

The weather will be at 32 degrees Celcius at the start of the match and will go down by a degree with each passing hour. By the end of the match, the weather will be around 29 degrees Celcius. The best part is that the rains will stay at bay and the fans can enjoy the full game. The game however for a while now has been conducted behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions and nothing seems to change even in this match.

Now, let's have a look at the weather report below:

Weather for RR vs DC (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Reports:

Wankhede Stadium is known to be a high-scoring one. The match between PBKS and RR had more than 400 runs scored in all. Both teams scored more than 210 runs in the T20 game. Things are quite expected to remain the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2021 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).