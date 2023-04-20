Lucknow Super Giants bagged two points and closed the points gap with table toppers Rajasthan Royals, now only trailing by only net run rate difference after 6 games. Despite several criticism, in a tricky two paced pitch. KL Rahul played the anchor role with Kyle Mayers joining him. Later in the game, Marcus Stoinis, debutant Naveen-ul-Haq and Avesh Khan combined to restrict RR well short of the finishing line and registering a 10-run victory. Marcus Stoinis Wins Man of the Match Award in RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match.

Lucknow stuttered their way to the total after getting a really poor start. In the first four overs both the openers struggled for boundaries and after one point, they got used the pace of the pitch which was clearly two paced and looked for occasional boundaries amidst strike rotation to set up a decent total rather than a big one. After both openers lost their wickets, a mini-collapse came where LSG lost wickets in quick succession. But Nicholas Pooran at the end took the attack to the opposition providing a strong finish and taking the score to a competitive place. Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin were the pick of the RR bowling.

Rajasthan Royals started steadily, chasing a middling total but Marcus Stoinis gave LSG the crucial breakthrough dismissing the openers and LSG came back strongly into the game. Sanju Samson getting dismissed in a miscommunicated run out only made things worse. Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag tried to take them nearer to the finish line but fell short at the end.

RR vs LSG Stat Highlights:

# First win for LSG against RR in IPL.

# Naveen-ul-Haq handed IPL debut by LSG.

# Naveen-ul-Haq becomes fifth Afghanistan player to debut in IPL.

# Lowest score in Powerplay without losing any wickets (37 by LSG).

# Trent Boult registers 10th maiden over in IPL since 2020 (highest).

# KL Rahul registers his first maiden over in IPL as batter.

# KL Rahul registers his 6th maiden over in T20s as batter.

# Kyle Mayers scores his 3rd IPL fifty.

# 3rd 50+ opening partnership for Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

# Lowest total defended in IPL 2023. (154 by LSG). 'Hello Mohali' Virat Kohli Shares Frame From Practice As He Gears Up For PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match (See Post).

A game that had a slow opening partnership from both sides, some stutter in the middle overs, some quality bowling from variation bowlers and some top fielding effort saw Rajasthan Royals turn up on the losing side. Lucknow Super Giants get ahead in the race now and will challenge for the top spot with momentum behind them. Meanwhile, Rajasthan have to find an alternative of their nonperforming batters.

