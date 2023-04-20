Back-to-back man of the match awards for Aussie all-rounders as this time Marcus Stoinis wins it following his match winning performance against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur. Stoinis scored 21 runs but also picked two very crucial wickets in the middle overs and broke the back of the Rajasthan Royals chase.

Marcus Stoinis Wins Man of the Match

Marcus Stoinis won the man of the match award for his outstanding All-round performance. pic.twitter.com/WMpBNqnMgL — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)