RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals are kick-starting their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler not participating in the match, selecting a strong playing XI will not be easy for RR. On the other hand, MS Dhoni and CO must be high on confidence after defeating four-time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening encounter. Hence, the Men in Yellow will take the field as definite favourites, and the Steve Smith-led side will have to put on a great effort to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to get the live commentary and updates of RR vs CSK match. RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.

Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis were the chief architects of CSK’s triumph in the previous game. Both the batsmen scored half-centuries and will be determined to replicate their heroics again. In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar took regular wickets to push MI on the backseat. In the absence of Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran brilliantly performed the all-round duties, which are great signs for the Men in Yellow. However, MS Dhoni’s prowess remained untested in the last game, and the talismanic wicket-keeper will like to make a mark against in the upcoming match. RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain.

Speaking of RR, India’s Under-19 sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his IPL debut, and he’ll like to do a Devdutt Padikkal. Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson will have to play the anchor role in the middle overs while David Miller will have the onus to score quick runs in the end overs. The likes of Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal will handle the mantle in the bowling department. Well, these players are the proven stars of T20 cricket. However, they have to come together as a unit to defeat CSK.