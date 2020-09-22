A quiet over after ages. Ravindra Jadeja bowls accurately and gives away just four runs from the over. However, Rajasthan Royals have posted 100 on the board in just the ninth over. The Inaugural Champions have the command at the moment. Only wickets can bring CSK now.
Sanju Samson is on a rampage here. He smashes Piyush Chawla for three giant sixes and gets to his FIFTY off just 19 balls. Fastest Half-Century for any batsmen in Dream11 IPL 2020. Spin is not doing the trick for CSK here. They need to dismiss Samson before it’s too late. Meanwhile, Steve Smith gets into the act as well. 28 runs from this over. Its time for the Strategic time-out and CSK badly need a plan against Samson.
Spin introduced in the attack in the form of Ravindra Jadeja but there’s no change in Sanju Samson’s approach. The dasher welcomes the left-arm spinner with a couple of colossal sixes. Excellent comeback by Rajasthan Royals after losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the innings.
Sanju Samson is certainly on a roll here. He gathers his second six of the night and this time in the square-leg region. Deepak Chahar again misses his line as Skipper Steve Smith joins the part too. He gets a boundary in the third man region. 14 from the last powerplay over. With this, the Royals have crossed the 50-run mark.
Sam Curran continues to keep things tight from his end. He catches Sanju Samson off-guard with a bouncer, but the ball runs away to the third-man boundary. Adding salt to Curran’s wounds, Samson smashes him for a six. Good over from RR’s point of view. 14 from it.
Sanju Samson is the new man in for Rajasthan Royals and he has a job in hand. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni introduces Lungi Ngidi in the fourth over. The Proteas pacer was expensive last night and Smith welcomes him with a six. However, he makes a good comeback, gives just three runs off his last five balls.
OUT! Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn’t do a Devdutt Padikkal as Deepak Chahar dismisses the southpaw. Big blow for Rajasthan Royals. The youngster had already collected a boundary. However, he fails to connect a bouncer and the ball lobs up in the air. A cool-and-calm Chahar takes an easy catch and sends Jaiswal back in hut. Huge blow for Rajasthan. Y Jaiswal c and b Chahar 6(6)
Sam Curran is the other new-ball bowler for Chennai Super Kings. The left-arm seamer starts off nicely as he cramps Yashasvi Jaiswal and Steve Smith for room. MS Dhoni will be happy with the start. Only three from the second over. Jaiswal is getting impatient now. His skipper must keep him calm.
Deepak Chahar is accurate as always. He's looking to swing the new ball but debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal is up for the contest. The southpaw is not looking in any sort of pressure. On the other hand, skipper Steve Smith will be determined to justify his decision.
The players are out in the middle and we have a surprise here. Skipper Steve Smith opens the Rajasthan Royals innings alongside debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal. The latter has created a lot of buzz and will certainly be determined to do a Devdutt Padikkal. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar starts the proceedings with the ball.
RR vs CSK Live Score Updates: Rajasthan Royals are kick-starting their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler not participating in the match, selecting a strong playing XI will not be easy for RR. On the other hand, MS Dhoni and CO must be high on confidence after defeating four-time champions Mumbai Indians in their opening encounter. Hence, the Men in Yellow will take the field as definite favourites, and the Steve Smith-led side will have to put on a great effort to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned to get the live commentary and updates of RR vs CSK match. RR vs CSK, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.
Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis were the chief architects of CSK’s triumph in the previous game. Both the batsmen scored half-centuries and will be determined to replicate their heroics again. In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar took regular wickets to push MI on the backseat. In the absence of Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran brilliantly performed the all-round duties, which are great signs for the Men in Yellow. However, MS Dhoni’s prowess remained untested in the last game, and the talismanic wicket-keeper will like to make a mark against in the upcoming match. RR vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain.
Speaking of RR, India’s Under-19 sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his IPL debut, and he’ll like to do a Devdutt Padikkal. Skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson will have to play the anchor role in the middle overs while David Miller will have the onus to score quick runs in the end overs. The likes of Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal will handle the mantle in the bowling department. Well, these players are the proven stars of T20 cricket. However, they have to come together as a unit to defeat CSK.