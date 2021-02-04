Sandeep Sharma has criticised the negative reaction towards American singer Rihanna after pop star commented on the protests around the country and expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers. Many notable celebrities from the country including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir have critiqued the singer for her remarks stating that the current situation is an ‘internal affair of India’. Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Rohit Sharma and Indian Cricketers, Calls Protesting Farmers 'Terrorists'! Twitter Removes Tweet for Violating Rules.

Taking to his social media, Sandeep Sharma asserted that by this reasoning no one should be allowed to comment on the situation of others. ‘By this logic no one should care about each other because every situation is someone's internal affair,’ the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer had written in a tweet which he later deleted.

'Many people including the Indian External Affairs Ministry, have criticized the famous singer Rihanna for having supported the Indian farmers, saying it is internal affair of India. But by that logic no one outside Germany should have criticized the persecution of Jews in Germany during the Nazi era,' Sandeep Sharma had written in the post.

Many celebrities from the country opined after the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement reacting sharply to Rihanna and other’ comments on Farmers Protest in India. ‘Parliament of India after a full debate and discussion had passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector...A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms,’ MEA said in a statement.

‘The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,’ MEA added. ‘External forces can be spectators but not participants,’ said Sachin Tendulkar while Suresh Raina added that the country will always have issues to resolve but can't be perturbed by external forces.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the newly passed farm laws since November last year. Thousands of farmers have camped outside Delhi borders at several locations demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and also a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

