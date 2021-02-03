Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir led the sports fraternity’s reactions on the ongoing farmers protests in India after many from abroad, including pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, commented on protests and expressed solidarity with the farmers. “External forces can be spectators but not participants,” said Sachin in a Twitter post while Raina said the country will always have issues to resolve but can't be perturbed by external forces. India Condemns International Celebrities' Comments on Farmers' Protests, Calls Them 'Neither Accurate, Nor Responsible'; Read Full Statement of MEA.

Tendulkar, Raina and other sports personalities opined after the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement reacting sharply to Rihanna, Greta and others' comments on the farmers protests. In a detailed statement, the MEA said the “Parliament of India after a full debate and discussion had passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector…A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms. Meena Harris, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Jim Costa Among Other International Personalities Speak Out Against 'Oppression' of Protesting Farmers.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we urge that facts be ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it further said on reactions from global celebrities.

Ministry of External Affairs Issues Statement on Farmers Protests

Tendulkar, the highest runscorer in international cricket, said “Indians know India and should decide for India” and called for the country to remain united as a nation in times of distress. “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation,” the Master Blaster wrote on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts on Farmers Protests

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Suresh Raina says India Can't be Perturbed By External Forces

We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021

Gambhir too joined forces and said despite attempts from outside to divide the country since centuries, India have thrived and will continue to thrive. “Outside forces have been trying to divide us, rule over us for centuries. But India remains & will thrive come what may! Use your billions, try your best! This is the New India,” said the MP from Delhi.

India Will Thrive Again: Gautam Gambhir

Outside forces have been trying to divide us, rule over us for centuries. But India remains & will thrive come what may! Use your billions, try your best! This is the New India 🇮🇳#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 3, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan Urged Country to Move Forward Together

Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2021

Dhawan said it was important to reach a solution and then move forward together as a better nation. “Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future,” wrote the Indian opening batsman. Take a look at what others from the sports fraternity said.

Anil Kumble Says India is More Than Capable of Handling Her Internal Issues

As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2021

RP Singh Asks Foreigners to Not to Interfere and Comment on Internal Matters

India always has a great tradition of diverse views on all subjects. We may not agree with each other all the time but most of us don't like someone interfering and commentating on our internal matters because we rarely do that. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 3, 2021

My Country is Proud of Farmers: Pragyan Ojha

My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021

Scores of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the newly passed farm laws since November last year. Thousands of farmers have camped outside Delhi borders at several locations demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and also a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 08:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).