Sachin Tendulkar,  Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir led the sports fraternity’s reactions on the ongoing farmers protests in India after many from abroad, including pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, commented on protests and expressed solidarity with the farmers. “External forces can be spectators but not participants,” said Sachin in a Twitter post while Raina said the country will always have issues to resolve but can't be perturbed by external forces. India Condemns International Celebrities' Comments on Farmers' Protests, Calls Them 'Neither Accurate, Nor Responsible'; Read Full Statement of MEA.

Tendulkar, Raina and other sports personalities opined after the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement reacting sharply to Rihanna, Greta and others' comments on the farmers protests. In a detailed statement, the MEA said the “Parliament of India after a full debate and discussion had passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector…A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms. Meena Harris, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Jim Costa Among Other International Personalities Speak Out Against 'Oppression' of Protesting Farmers.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we urge that facts be ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," it further said on reactions from global celebrities.

Ministry of External Affairs Issues Statement on Farmers Protests

Tendulkar, the highest runscorer in international cricket, said “Indians know India and should decide for India” and called for the country to remain united as a nation in times of distress. “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation,” the Master Blaster wrote on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts on Farmers Protests

Suresh Raina says India Can't be Perturbed By External Forces

Gambhir too joined forces and said despite attempts from outside to divide the country since centuries, India have thrived and will continue to thrive. “Outside forces have been trying to divide us, rule over us for centuries. But India remains & will thrive come what may! Use your billions, try your best! This is the New India,” said the MP from Delhi.

India Will Thrive Again: Gautam Gambhir

Shikhar Dhawan Urged Country to Move Forward Together

Dhawan said it was important to reach a solution and then move forward together as a better nation. “Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future,” wrote the Indian opening batsman. Take a look at what others from the sports fraternity said.

Anil Kumble Says India is More Than Capable of Handling Her Internal Issues

RP Singh Asks Foreigners to Not to Interfere and Comment on Internal Matters

My Country is Proud of Farmers: Pragyan Ojha

Scores of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the newly passed farm laws since November last year. Thousands of farmers have camped outside Delhi borders at several locations demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and also a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

