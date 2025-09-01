BCCI has recently introduced the use of Bronco Test, a new fitness Test to determine the players who will be eligible for selection in the upcoming assignments. India is all set to tour Australia for an ODI series in October. Ahead of that, the players had to undergo the test to be eligible for selection. Team India ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who has retired recently from Test cricket, was spotted in several pictures where his fitness seemed to fans as not up to the mark. But just ahead of BCCI's fitness test, new pictures and videos of Rohit Sharma went viral where he was spotted in a much leaner look. Fans anticipated that he must have lost significant weight and shared thoughts praising Rohit Sharma as they were amazed. Bronco Test Takes Centre Stage As BCCI Redefines Fitness Standards for India Cricket Team.

