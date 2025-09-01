BCCI has recently introduced the use of Bronco Test, a new fitness Test to determine the players who will be eligible for selection in the upcoming assignments. India is all set to tour Australia for an ODI series in October. Ahead of that, the players had to undergo the test to be eligible for selection. Team India ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who has retired recently from Test cricket, was spotted in several pictures where his fitness seemed to fans as not up to the mark. But just ahead of BCCI's fitness test, new pictures and videos of Rohit Sharma went viral where he was spotted in a much leaner look. Fans anticipated that he must have lost significant weight and shared thoughts praising Rohit Sharma as they were amazed. Bronco Test Takes Centre Stage As BCCI Redefines Fitness Standards for India Cricket Team.

🚨 | Rohit Sharma loses 20 kg for 2027 World Cup.🤯🔥 According to our JIT report, Rohit Sharma has been working so hard on his fitness with Abhishek Nayar and has already shed around 20 kg. He’s looking in a completely different shape now. Unreal dedication at the age of 38, it… pic.twitter.com/EV8MHKjzxt — md Nayab official 🇮🇳 (@nayab4500) August 31, 2025

Rohit Sharma is actually getting slim. 😭 pic.twitter.com/9fWaNS761p — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) August 31, 2025

Rohit Sharma has lost weight, it can be clearly seen in this video. never believe on that NRI fans post, they are just jealous because Rohit won 2 icc trophy as captain. pic.twitter.com/vb4lhQ0wRS — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) August 31, 2025

THE TRANSFORMATION OF ROHIT SHARMA. 🤯🔥 - He's a lot leaner and fitter. pic.twitter.com/oLL16h6fse — Sarvada 💙 (@ImSarvada) August 31, 2025

Rohit Sharma has lost weight for the upcoming ODI Series against Australia. He can make changes in his body anytime🫢😄 Now he is looking more smart and fit🔥👍 @ImRo45 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/2KP9eReAnz — Hemant Sharma (@delightedhemant) August 31, 2025

