The final ODI of the three-match series between Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) is scheduled on July 07 2022 (Thursday) at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagola. The final encounter will kick off at 10:00 am IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women's third ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Renuka Singh Stars As India Women Beat Sri Lanka Women by 10 Wickets in 2nd ODI, Win Series 2–0.

India women sealed the series on Sunday after thrashing Sri-Lanka Women by winning the second ODI by ten wickets and taking a 2-0 lead. IND-W skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after winning the toss, elected to ball first. Hosts looked uncoordinated while batting as they lost the wickets at quick intervals courtesy to Renuka Singh's commendable spell of 4/28 (10) complemented by Deepti Sharma's 2/30 and Meghna Singh's 2/43. Ama Kanchana, 47 not out from SL W gave an impactful performance with the bat down the order to put up a total of 173 runs. IND-W openers while chasing were all guns as Smriti Mandhana's 94 off 83 and Shafali Verma's 71 run-a-ball put an opening stand of 174 for not out to seize the match in just 25.4 overs. Yastika Bhatia Does 'MS Dhoni’, Runs Out Anushka Sanjeewani Smartly During IND W vs SL W 2nd ODI 2022 (Watch Video).

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Anushka Sanjeewani (SL-W) can be taken as our wicket-keeper.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Nilakshi de Silva (SL-W), Hasini Perera (SL-W) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) could be our all-rounders.

SL-W vs IND-W, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Renuka Singh (IND-W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (IND-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) could form the bowling attack.

Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Nilakshi de Silva (SL-W), Hasini Perera (SL-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W), Renuka Singh (IND-W), Oshadi Ranasinghe (IND-W), Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W).

Deepti Sharma (IND-W) could be named as the captain of your SL-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

