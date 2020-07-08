Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 48th birthday today. Ganguly was born on July 08, 1972, in Behala, Kolkata. The left-handed batsman was known for his aggressive captaincy and has been instrumental in inducing never-say-die attitude in the Indian team. Many have regarded him as one of the greatest captains and rightly so. Ganguly was a force to reckon with on the field and now leads the Indian cricket off the field as BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president. Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special: Here's a Proof Why Former Indian Skipper Was Called ‘God of Off-Side’ (Watch Videos).

Ganguly is fondly known as Dada. He remains a prominent figure in Indian cricket. Under his captaincy, in 2003, India made it to the final of World Cup after 1983. However, the Men in Blue lost to Australia. Nonetheless, Ganguly gave Indian cricket a boost that’s even visible today. So, as the former Indian skipper turns 48, we take a look at what Ganguly’s former teammates like Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar and others had said about Dada. Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special: 12 Interesting Facts About the Former Indian Captain As He Turns 48.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Ganguly’s Aggression: “The Bengal Tiger Always Has His Tail Up, Ready To Devour The Opposition.”

Rahul Dravid on Ganguly’s Offside Shots: “On The Offside, First There Is God, Then Sourav Ganguly.”

Kumar Sangakkara on Ganguly’s Tactics: “From Keeping The Opposing Captain Waiting At The Toss, To Playing Verbal And Mental Games, He Was A Master At The Art Of Gamesmanship.”

Sachin Tendulkar on Ganguly’s Strength: “Sourav’s Greatest Strength Is His Mind. He Is Hardworking – Not Only In The Nets But Also Mentally. He Bounces Back.”

Geoffrey Boycott on Ganguly’s Qualities: “The Prince Of Calcutta. Two Of His Special Qualities Are His Intelligence And Articulation, Both Of Which Have Helped Him Immensely In The World Of Contemporary Cricket.”

MS Dhoni on Ganguly’s Persona: “Let Me Be Honest To Tell You That On The TV Screen He Looks Different. He Is A Very Warm Person When You Actually Meet Him.”

Steve Waugh on Ganguly’s Presence: “He’s The Type Of Bloke You Would Want To Have On Your Side. When You See An Indian Side With Ganguly In The Line-Up, You Know It Is Game On. You Don’t Have To Like Or Dislike Him. You Have To Respect Him.”

Ganguly, whose career spanned from 1992 to 2008, played 113 Tests and 311 One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He scored 7212 and 11363 runs in Tests and ODIs respectively. He is India’s third-highest run-scorer in ODIs after Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

