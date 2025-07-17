SPRIBE, the international iGaming company behind the globally popular crash game Aviator, has announced the appointment of Indian cricket star Yuzvendra Chahal as its new brand ambassador. The move is expected to significantly enhance the game’s visibility in India, a country where mobile gaming and cricket converge as cultural powerhouses.

The partnership will see Chahal headline promotional campaigns for Aviator, aligning the cricketer’s charismatic persona with the game’s gameplay model. SPRIBE’s leadership highlighted the importance of this strategic collaboration, noting Chahal’s popularity and performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and international cricket as key factors in selecting him for the role.

Aviator, SPRIBE’s flagship product, has rapidly become the world’s leading crash game, currently drawing over 50 million monthly active users globally. Designed to mimic the tension of betting against time, the game’s concept is simple: players must cash out before the rising multiplier crashes. The result is a fast-paced experience that delivers an immediate thrill.

“Yuzvendra is one of the most explosive and popular cricketers in India, which makes him the perfect fit for Aviator. The game puts players in a high-octane environment from the first round, and Chahal thrives in just that kind of pressure,” Natroshvili noted.

While India is now the focus of SPRIBE’s marketing spotlight, Brazil has emerged as another major market for Aviator. According to data from KTO, one of the biggest online casinos in the country, Aviator was the most popular crash game of 2024 and is still on top of the monthly ranks. Influencers and streamers in Brazil have widely promoted the game, making it one of the most talked-about crash games in Latin America.

Much like India, Brazil has a growing mobile-first gaming population, where users gravitate toward games that offer short, engaging sessions with instant results. The success of Aviator in both countries underlines its global adaptability and appeal.

The growth of games like Aviator comes at a time when authorities are increasing oversight of the online betting sector. In India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently confirmed that it issued 1,298 blocking orders to online betting and gambling websites to mitigate risks such as addiction, financial harm, and underage access.

The Indian government has also been working to formalize its regulatory framework for online gaming, aiming to distinguish legitimate platforms from illegal or harmful operators.

In Brazil, a similar scenario is unfolding. Although the country has taken steps toward regulating sports betting and online casinos through recent legislative reforms, illegal betting sites continue to operate, creating challenges for compliance and user safety. Regulators are working to implement taxation, licensing procedures, and responsible gambling measures.

SPRIBE’s partnership with a reputable sports figure like Chahal can be seen as part of a broader effort to establish legitimacy and promote responsible gaming, especially in jurisdictions where regulations are evolving.