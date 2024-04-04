Match 18 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The defending champions are coming in with a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC). DC went on to bat first and hit the CSK's bowling lineup for quite a few runs. CSK took some wickets but the flow of runs never stopped from DC. CSK while chasing lost a couple of early wickets which built pressure on them. Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell tried to take control of the innings but they failed soon. In the end cameo by former CSK captain MS Dhoni left an impact but was not enough to lead CSK to a third consecutive win. SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 18 in Hyderabad.

The high-scoring batting lineup of SRH was humbled and was restricted to scoring runs against the strong bowling lineup of GT. Mohit Sharma took three wickets making him the Man of the Match. SRH's batting lineup was unable to play big innings as the wickets fell frequently and the bowling variations from GT made it worse for SRH to score runs. While defending their average total of 162 runs, SRH bowlers did well but was not enough for them as they didn't take many wickets, eventually leading to their defeat in the match. IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Blames RCB’s Title Drought to Senior Players ‘Failure To Negotiate Pressure Situations’.

Hyderabad Weather Report

Expected Weather in Hyderabad at the Time of SRH vs CSK match (Source; Accuweather)

The weather during SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 clash in Hyderabad will be slightly cloudy as the match progresses. Fans will get a piece of good news here as there are no signs of rainfall. The temperature will vary between 32-37 degrees Celcius.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch here will offer hardly any assistance to bowlers. The pitch is flat and is considered very good for batsmen. We have experienced quite a lot of high-scoring games and here we can expect another high-scoring contest.

