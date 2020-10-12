Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 29 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020. The encounter will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 13, 2020 (Tuesday). Dream11 Fantasy game has become quite popular in cricket fans in recent years as it allows them to win some cash. And a good way to do that is by picking the right team. So here are some of the players you must pick for your SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 clash. SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 29.

Both teams have been struggling this season and would hope that a win in this game can help them to get a kick-start in this campaign. Chennai Super Kings were dominated in the game against RCB last time around meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad let the victory slip away from their hand against RCB, after dominating most part of the game. So here are some of the key players to pick for the SRH vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 match. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: David Warner

The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper has found his form in the previous two games and will be looking to carry on in this match and must be a pick for SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 team. CSK bowlers have been inconsistent this season so David Warner could take advantage of that factor and will be looking to score big yet again.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Sam Curran

The Englishman should be a must pick for your SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 team. Sam Curran has been aiming the widest this season and has the capability of scoring big runs and clearing boundaries when needed. Si his ability with the ball and bat can prove to be the difference.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan might have conceded more than expected in the last game but that is a rare occasion in IPL. The Afghanistan spinner is bowling with a great economy and has also been picking up wickets and regular intervals, so he must be included in your SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 team.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Faf du Plessis

The South African has been the only consistent performer with the bat for CSK in IPL 2020. Though his form has dropped a little bit in the past few games, Faf du Plessis still remains among the top three run-getters this season and must be picked in your SRH vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Kane Williamson

The Kiwi skipper has played out of position this season but has been able to score important runs for his team and do it quickly. Kane Williamson has mostly batted in the final few overs of the game and must be picked in your SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction as he could be pushed higher up the order as per the team’s needs.

