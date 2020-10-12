Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 29. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on October 12, 2020. David Warner led SRH is at the 5th position in the point table while MS Dhoni's CSK is at the 7th spot. Both SRH and CSK lost their previous games of IPL season 13. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs CSK Dream11 team prediction IPL 2020 along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game of IPL 2020 as they failed to defend the target of 159 runs. RR chased down the target with a ball to spare and five wickets in hand. On the other hand, CSK lost brutally to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they were unsuccessful in their chase of 170 runs. This will be the second meeting of both teams in IPL 2020, SRH defeated CSK in their previous clash of IPL season 13. Speaking about head to head record of SRH vs CSK in IPL, Chennai leads by 9-5. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - You should pick Jonny Bairstow (SRH) as wicket-keeper for SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be Shane Watson (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), David Warner (SRH) and Manish Pandey (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for SRH vs CSK Dream11 team should be Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Abhishek Sharma (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Deepak Chahar (CSK), Shardul Thakur (CSK), Khaleel Ahmed (SRH) and Rashid Khan (SRH) as your bowlers.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shane Watson (CSK), Faf du Plessis (CSK), David Warner (SRH), Manish Pandey (SRH), Jonny Bairstow (SRH), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Deepak Chahar (CSK), Shardul Thakur (CSK), Khaleel Ahmed (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH).

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) can be your captain for SRH vs CSK IPL 2020 fantasy team, while Faf du Plessis (CSK) can be elected as your vice-captain.

