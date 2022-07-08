The Sri Lankan cricket team would be aiming for a must-needed win in the second test match against Australia after a humiliating defeat in the previous Test. After savouring victory against the Australians in the limited-over series, Sri Lanka thought to repeat the same result in the longest format of the game. But, a well-balanced Aussie side produced an all-round fine display in the first match of the two-game Test series and clinched a 10-wicket victory at the Galle International Stadium on June 29. The visitors, who continue to keep their top spot in the World Test Championship, would be looking to hand another defeat to the hosts who have a inexperienced red ball squad. To get free online live streaming details of the match, scroll down below. SL v AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test 2022 in Galle

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka team are facing a tricky situation after covid-19 has hit their camp. Following the Covid positive case of spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, three or four more players have been infected by the disease. As per reports, Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay have tested positive ahead of the 2nd Test, with sending their team into a spot of bother regarding team selection. With Jayawickrama down, Sri Lankan spin bowling threat has somehow taken a hit. Untested against an elite Test side before this, Lasith Embuldeniya and Ramesh Mendis would be paired with some changes in the second Test. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis, who failed to make a mark in the first Test, would be hopping to get bring fortune with the bat this time around. Deepak Hooda Smashes Moeen Ali for a Huge Six, Ball Almost Enters Commentary Box During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2022 (Watch Video)

For Australia, they are actually flying high at the moment, with a well-balanced Test squad. On a spin friendly surface, the visitors played a calm and composed game like champions with both bat and bowl in the opening game of the series. With already having a 1-0 lead in the Test series, it is understood that the Pat Cummins-led side would not go for a change in the squad. While batters like Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and David Warner would manage the batting department, a fiery bowling attack consisting Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc would try to keep their momentum going.

When and Where is SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2022?

The SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2022 will take place at the Galle International Stadium on July 8 onwards (Friday). The match has a scheduled start at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2022?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022. The SL vs AUS 2nd Test will be broadcasted live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2022?

The online live streaming of SL vs AUS 2nd Test will be provided by SonyLIV app. The fans can tune to SonyLIV app or visit SonyLIV's website to catch the action of the game.

