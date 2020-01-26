'Stronger Together' Virat Kohli Wishes Happy Republic Day to Fans After India's Victory Over New Zealand In 2nd T20I, See Heart-Touching Post

Team India (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India put up a clinical performance against New Zealand in the second T20I of the series and registered a seven-wicket win, gaining a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The encounter was played on January 26, 2020, the day when India celebrates its 71st Republic Day and skipper Virat Kohli didn’t take long in wishing his fans. Just a few moments after the match, the batting juggernaut took to his official Twitter page and greeted his fans by posting Republic Day wishes. Along with the greetings, Kohli also shared a heart-touching message which must inspire not just his fans but all the Indians. India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2020 Stat Highlights: IND Register Consecutive Victories Against Kiwis for First Time in T20I History.

“Stronger together. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind,” wrote Kohli on the micro-blogging website along with sharing a hurdle picture of the Indian cricket team. The number one ranked ODI and Test batsman has a massive fan following in India and the Indian skipper never fails to greet his supporters on an auspicious occasion. Soon after the picture was posted, the comment section was filled with loveable messages by his well-wishers.

Stronger together. 🙌🏼 Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/HRP8fQ27XS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 26, 2020

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. The Indian bowlers, however, proved the decision wrong by putting on a brilliant display. As a result, the home side was restricted to 132/5 in the first innings. Chasing the total, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer extended their good form and guide their side to a comfortable win. Gaining a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, a win in the next game will seal the deal for the Men in Blue. The third T20I of the series will be played on January 29 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.