Supernovas (SUP) will square off against Velocity (VEL) in Women's T20 Challenge 2020. Supernovas is led by Harmanpreet Kaur, while Velocity will play under the captaincy of Mithali Raj. The opening game of Women's T20 Challenge Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 will take place on November 4, 2020, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Each team will play only two league games, therefore every game will be like a knockout. The IPL 2020 Women's T20 challenge will end on November 9, 2020. The other participant in the Women's T20 Challenge is Trailblazers. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SUP vs VEL, IPL 2020 Women's T20 Challenge live cricket streaming and free telecast on Star Sports, along with streaming details on Disney+Hotstar. SUP vs VEL Jio Women’s T20 Challenge Dream11 Team: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your ‘Women’s IPL’ Fantasy XI.

Harmanpreet Kaur led Supernovas has won the last two editions of Women's T20 Challenge. Mithali Raj led Velocity will hope the result to turn in their favour. SUP comprise of key players Jemimah Rodrigues, Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil. On the other hand, Velocity consists of players like Danielle Wyatt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey to name a few. SUP vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Supernovas vs Velocity Match.

SUP vs VEL Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 56 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live-action of the Supernovas vs Velocity match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SUP vs VEL clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

SUP vs VEL Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 56 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SUP vs VEL match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Supernovas vs Velocity match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

