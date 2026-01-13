Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name into the record books, becoming the first Indian cricketer to complete 1,000 runs in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The landmark was achieved during a high-scoring encounter against Gujarat Giants at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, where Kaur’s unbeaten 71 led her side to a seven-wicket victory. Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Points Table and Team Standings.

Entering the match needing 55 runs to reach the four-figure mark, Kaur reached the milestone in the 18th over of the second innings. She is only the second player in the league’s history to cross the 1,000-run threshold, joining her Mumbai Indians teammate, England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The captain’s knock was a masterclass in pacing an innings. She scored unbeaten 71 off just 43 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes. The achievement further cements her status as the most prolific Indian batter in the tournament, having recently overtaken Delhi Capitals’ Shafali Verma in the all-time standings. Where to Watch Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Live Streaming.

Milestone for Harmanpreet Kaur

🚨 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗲 🚨 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ #TATAWPL runs and counting for Harmanpreet Kaur 👌 First Indian and only the second player overall to achieve the feat 🫡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Dxufu4Pisz #KhelEmotionKa | #MIvGG | @ImHarmanpreet pic.twitter.com/jIzpkoQwjH — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 13, 2026

Mumbai Indians Clinch Record Chase

Kaur’s individual brilliance served a dual purpose, guiding Mumbai Indians to their highest successful run chase in WPL history. Chasing a formidable target of 193, Mumbai appeared to be under pressure after losing early wickets.

However, a steadying partnership with Amanjot Kaur (40) and a late-game explosion alongside Nicola Carey (38*) ensured Mumbai reached the target with four balls to spare. The win maintains Mumbai’s flawless head-to-head record against the Gujarat Giants, having now won all eight of their encounters across four seasons.

